There have been ups for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren recently, and there have been some down moments regarding his injury status. But Monday he gave a positive update for Week 1 as the Steelers head into the 2024 NFL season, according to Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.

“Jaylen Warren says his hamstring is feeling much better. He expects to play Week 1 against the Falcons,” Farabaugh posted on X.

Warren, a third-year pro, is expected to be the top backup for Najee Harris this season. He rushed for 784 yards in 2023 with four touchdowns while also catching 61 passes for 370 yards.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren making strong recovery

Warren sustained a hamstring injury in game two of the preseason. Since then he’s rehabbed hard and it looks like the work is paying off.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been high on his backfield tandem this summer, according to a team video via steelersdepot.com.

“I cant say enough about those top two backs, Naj and Jaylen,” Tomlin said. “They set the tone for the drill, man. Those two in particular don’t run from the fight. They run to the fight. I respect it.”

The running backs may need to step up until the offense finds its footing under a new quarterback, which will either be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Tomlin said he wants to see more results from his offense as a whole, according to post-gazette.com.

“I want to see the fruit of the labor that I’ve seen out here on the practice field,” Tomlin said. “We’ve had some really awesome practice days and shown really good consistency and fundamentals and splash-play ability. But I haven’t seen it in-stadium yet. “In a perfect world, I’d like to see that in the stadium before I move on to provide reps with some other guys that are trying to get a job for themselves.”

Warren came to the Steelers as an undrafted free agent. One of Warren's strong points is his yards-per-carry average. Warren hit for 4.9 as a rookie in 2022 before improving to 5.3 last season. Also in the running back rook with Warren are Cordarrelle Patterson and La'Mical Perine.

Regardless, time is getting away as the NFL season is right around the corner, Tomlin noted in a team video via steelerswire.com.

“The sand (is) starting to run through the hourglass in terms of us divvying ourselves up and carving out a role for yourself in this thing,” Tomlin said.

Warren and the Steelers open for real Sept. 8 against the Falcons in Atlanta.