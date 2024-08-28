After a fierce battle all summer for the QB1 job between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided who will lead the offense in the season opener.

Russell Wilson will be the starter in Week 1, via NFL on FOX's Jay Glazer. The veteran was the main man for the Denver Broncos across the last two seasons but struggled to find the success that was expected along with his mammoth contract, which led to the team releasing him.

Wilson signed with the Steelers in the spring while Fields was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Both signal-callers showed well this summer and there's no guarantee Russ will keep the starting job if he doesn't produce the goods.

