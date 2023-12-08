Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has won his appeal against a $48,556 fine from last month for an illegal hit.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will be getting a nice chunk of cash back in his pocket.

On October 28th, Warren lowered his helmet for a block that was deemed illegal by the NFL. They ultimately fined him $48,556 for the hit. Warren appealed and the league decided to rescind it, as reported by Tom Pelissero.

Here is the play:

Here’s the play that cost Jaylen Warren, wearing No. 30 and pass blocking here, a $48,556 fine for lowering the helmet. https://t.co/vBgXIlyVIu pic.twitter.com/YjJJOrdvq1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2023

You can understand why Warren appealed. That looked questionable for getting any type of fine. The RB was also hit with a fine of the same number in September, but he appealed that as well and ended up getting $10,000 reduced.

Warren has served as the Steelers' second-string back to Najee Harris but is managing to put up some impressive numbers. He's rushed for a team-best 5.6 yards per carry on 109 touches, including three touchdowns. Harris is only averaging 4.0 yards per run. The 25-year-old had a rough night against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football though, running for a mere 11 yards on seven carries.

The Steelers are currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak and will have it tough moving forward with Kenny Pickett sidelined with an ankle injury. He's expected back in about four weeks, but that means Mitch Trubisky needs to hold the fort down until then. The quarterback wasn't great in Week 14, completing 22 of 35 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Pittsburgh will now have over a week to regroup and hopefully bounce back in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. At 7-6, they need to end this skid to stay in the playoff race.