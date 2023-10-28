Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is at it again. Just a month after being fined more than $48,000 for unnecessary roughness in a Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns, he and teammates George Pickens and Diontae Johnson have been collectively hit with more than $80,000 in fines after the Steelers' Week 7 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Warren is leading the charge with another $48,000 fine for unnecessary roughness in that game, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Steelers WR George Pickens picked up two fines, getting hit for $8,525 for unnecessary roughness for $8,525 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fellow Steelers WR Diontae Johnson also was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have always had a reputation for playing hard-nosed, gritty football, and that was on full display last week. Unfortunately, the three players were deemed to have crossed the line according to the NFL. It must sting especially for Warren, who has been docked an entire game check for the second time in less than two months.

Maybe the rest of the team can chip in to pay the fine, as the Steelers are surely benefitting from the extra attitude. The team is 4-2 this season, just a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. George Pickens and Jaylen Warren have been particularly impressive; with Pickens notching 500 receiving yards so far this season and Warren rushing for 156 yards behind Najee Harris. Warren also has 165 receiving yards.

The Steelers, despite being a little lighter in the pocket, take a two-game winning streak into their Week 8 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.