Jerome “The Bus” Bettis almost never strutted his wares on the NFL gridiron for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bettis revealed he had asthma as a 14-year-old boy growing up in Detroit, MI.

At that point, young Jerome thought his football career was over. However, he eventually enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the NFL thanks to the urging of his parents, per The Spun's Daniel Bates.

“Yes, I was actually diagnosed as asthmatic when I was 14…I actually passed out on the football field, was rushed to the hospital, and was quickly diagnosed with having asthma. And I thought my football career was over at that point,” Bettis revealed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But fortunately my mom, my dad, and my doctors they got together and explained to me that I could still play football as long as I managed my asthma. Not really knowing what that meant, I thought maybe that's the end of the road. But I quickly was reassured by my parents that I could continue football and fortunately for me it was a great decision to continue because the great career ensued (smiles). But it almost didn't happen,” Jerome Bettis said.

Jerome Bettis' football journey

Jerome Bettis heeded his parents' advice and became one of the best players in Notre Dame football history.

Bettis enjoyed a legendary NFL career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams and Steelers from 1993 to 2006. He racked up 13,662 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns on the ground during that 13-year period. Jerome Bettis' success in the NFL culminated with a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL in his hometown of Detroit, MI.

Jerome Bettis also had his share of controversial moments. For instance, the Steelers accused the New England Patriots of cheating in the 2004 AFC Championship Game.

Nevertheless, Jerome Bettis entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame 11 years later. The Steelers great didn't let his childhood ailment stop him from becoming one of the best running backs of all time.