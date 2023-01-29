The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFC Championship Game. These teams did meet in the regular season with the Bengals winning in Week 13, 27-24, so the Chiefs definitely have a good idea of what to expect of Joe Burrow and company. When it comes to facing the Bengals, JuJu Smith-Schuster is one Chiefs player with tremendous experience, having spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I just think, honestly, they’re just a physical team. They just play physical from start to finish, all 4 quarters. That’s something I saw playing them in Cincinnati, & it felt like a playoff atmosphere game, and that’s kind of what I’m expecting to see here,” JuJu Smith-Schuster said about the Bengals ahead of Sunday’s game (h/t Steelers Depot).

Before signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth $3.76 million in 2022, JuJu Smith-Schuster had an up-and-down stint with the Steelers. He stood out during his first two years with the Steelers, racking up 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season in 2017. The former USC Trojans star earned Pro Bowl honors in just his second year in the NFL when he recorded a total of 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 111 receptions and 166 targets. He hasn’t been as effective since, though, he is having a career revival in Kansas City. In his first season in Kansas City, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns as part of the Chiefs’ high-powered attack.