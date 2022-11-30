Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know for sure whether Kenny Pickett is the team’s long-term answer under center, but it can’t be denied that the rookie quarterback is showing signs of improvement. He made loud noises on the field with his play and not with his mouth when he led the Steelers to a 24-17 victory on the road over Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts.

Pickett even engineered the 11-play game-winning drive of the Steelers that ended with running back Benny Snell finding the end zone on the ground. He did that without giving his team any pep talk or motivational dialogue in between snaps. It was just all about getting the job done for Pickett against the Colts.

“There’s no rah-rah speech that’s gonna go up the ball in the end zone,” Pickett said via Steelers website. “You just kind of have that look about you and everybody else responds that way. It was business. It was an unbelievable drive.”

Pickett ended the game with 174 passing yards and while he was not able to pass for a touchdown, he had zero turnovers and completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts. The Steelers should continue starting Pickett over Mitchell Trubisky, especially since they seem to be looking more and more stable offensively with the rookie handling the quarterbacking duties. They have won two of their last three games with Pickett starting.

Pickett and the Steelers have not won back-to-back games this season but they have a shot at finally doing that in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.