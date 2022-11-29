Published November 29, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a big win on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. By a score of 24-17, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers took a fourth-quarter lead and never looked back to pick up a win on the road.

Steelers center Mason Cole revealed an interesting fact about the Steelers’ game-winning touchdown, a run by Benny Snell where he was barely touched. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, it was Pickett who pushed for that play at that moment

“That run we scored on, Kenny called it. We were in the timeout, and Kenny said, ‘I want to run this,’” the Steelers center said, via PFT. “To see that confidence, on third-and-2 on the goal line, is big. It’s good to see, it’s exciting to see. It really showed who he is as a leader, the command he has on the field.”

Pickett selecting the ideal play to run shows that he is starting to grow as a quarterback and a leader. Especially because it wasn’t a play calling his own number, it shows he is an ideal leader for the offense. In the win over Matt Ryan and the Colts, he completed 20 of his 28 passing attempts for 174 yards while rushing for 32 of his own. The Steelers have won twice in three weeks.

The Steelers are just 4-7 on the season as Pickett finds his footing. The rookie has struggled mightily throughout the season but is still earning the respect of his teammates and shows promise on several occasions.