Kenny Pickett makes NFL history in Steelers debut vs. Jets, despite heartbreaking result

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Sunday after Mike Tomlin pulled the plug on the Mitchell Trubisky experiment. Pickett relieved Trubisky during the second half against the New York Jets and quickly left his mark on the game. While the Steelers were taken down courtesy of a last-minute touchdown, Pickett showed some flashes of his potential. In fact, via ESPN Stats and Info, Pickett became the first quarterback in NFL history to score two rushing touchdowns in his first career game.

While Pickett landed in the NFL history books with his performance on Sunday, it wasn’t all clear skies for the Steelers. Despite his pair of rushing touchdowns, Pickett was also intercepted three times, including on the last play of the game during a Hail Mary attempt.

It’s hard to knock him for a couple of the picks, including the failed Hail Mary and a pass that went off the fingertips of Pat Freiermuth. His throw to Chase Claypool into double coverage was questionable, but certainly not an impossible play to make.

The three interceptions were the only incompletions for Pickett in the game. He went 10-for-13 through the air with 120 yards, 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and was not sacked. Trubisky, on the other hand, went 7-for-13 for 84 yards and an interception. He also did not throw a touchdown.

It’s unclear if Kenny Pickett is officially the Steelers’ starting quarterback going forward. There’s still a chance Trubisky will start in Week 5, as no official decision has been made. The Steelers have a difficult schedule in the coming weeks after falling to 1-3. Their next four matchups will pit them up against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles.