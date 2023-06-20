Following an up-and-down rookie campaign that saw Kenny Pickett as the backup behind Mitch Trubisky, the sophomore is the undisputed No. 1 QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 — and offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been impressed with the young star's development.

“I think Kenny's had a good spring,” Canada said at his press conference on Tuesday. “Obviously, every day is up and down, and you know, when you play quarterback and coach [Mike] Tomlin says it the best right? It's football like no football. So, I think he's improving. He's seeing things. Playing fast. Getting some time in with the guys. He does what he needs to do to become the starter.”

It's certainly great news for Steelers fans, as it seems like Pickett will be ready to roll for Week 1. Pittsburgh went 7-5 in Pickett's 12 starts last season, and the team will be hoping he can continue to make positive strides in his development in year two.

“Last year, he was learning, and we had obviously different situations,” Matt Canada continued. “I think Kenny had a very good spring and I'm excited about where he is.”

With a year already under his belt in the Steelers' system, Canada added that the familiarity with the young QB has been a huge plus. One of the places he shined last season was at avoiding turnovers; he had just one in his final eight starts.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If you look at the stats and go through them, the games that we turn the football over, we didn't win and that doesn't mean you can play afraid not to make a mistake, but you have to — there's a line there,” Canada explained.

“You can't just go out there and wing it around. We have an organizational plan of what we're going to do, we got a tremendous defense standing out there that's going to play really good, we're going to put our special teams in a good spot. All those things add up for us to win.”

It looks like offensive coordinator Matt Canada has high hopes for Pittsburgh next season, and is confident in Kenny Pickett's development on the field so far this offseason.

The 25-year-old completed 63 percent of his passes last season, hitting 2,404 passing yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Those are stats he will be expected to improve on this year.