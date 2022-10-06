Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.

Kenny Pickett wasn’t fantastic against the Jets, but he played well enough to earn himself the start against Buffalo. It’s clear that the Bills are a much more dangerous team than the Jets, and it will provide Pickett with a much tougher challenge in his first full NFL game. Many have already counted the Steelers out in this one, but Pickett warned folks to not declare the Steelers dead in Week 5 just yet.

“It’s the attitude with which you go about it. Everybody else thinks we’re underdogs. We don’t. We’re going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. That’s something we need to take care of during the week or we won’t have a shot.” – Kenny Pickett, Steelers.com

This is a strong vote of confidence in his team from Kenny Pickett heading into a daunting Week 5 matchup. The Bills are one of the strongest teams in the entire league, and they are going to challenge Pickett and the Steelers from the get go in this one.

But Pickett is right in saying Pittsburgh shouldn’t just be expected to roll over and die just because they are the underdogs. The Steelers have a lot of talent, and if Pickett can put together a strong performance, who knows, maybe an upset will be in the books here. One thing is for certain; Kenny Pickett and the Steelers aren’t counting themselves out, so maybe we shouldn’t either.