The Pittsburgh Steelers have fallen on hard times after initially starting their 2024 campaign with a perfect 3-0 record. They've dropped two consecutive games, with their most recent setback coming against the Dallas Cowboys, a 20-17 loss at Acrisure Stadium.

And that loss is drawing the wrath of former Steelers All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell, who believes that the team doesn't feature enough playmakers to aid their struggling offense, via X:

“at some point you gotta have “playmakers” on offense & the steelers right now only have one LEGIT playmaker, and that’s GP,” Bell wrote. “when I say ‘playmaker', I mean a player to literally will make a huge play on their own .. steelers don’t have enough of that right now, period”

Bell isn't the only notable figure calling Pittsburgh out. Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd obliterated the Steelers' offense on a recent episode of ‘The Herd', likening their current strategy to that of the late 1970s, via Fox Sports:

“The Steelers offense this morning should be humiliated,” Cowherd explained. “Should be completely embarrassed. You’re at home. It is perfect. The Cowboys are reeling. It’s perfect. And the Pittsburgh offense, the 1977 Pittsburgh offense, engineered 97 yards. Atrocious on third down. Four yards-a-play against the Dallas team without their top two defenders. Pittsburgh’s offensive line. Shocker. It stinks for years.”

“Their strengths are actually their weakness. Their strength is they’re tough and physical. Their weaknesses, they rely on that too often. Tough and physical. How about smart, thoughtful, clever on offense? That was an atrocious loss handed to you and you wouldn’t take it.”

The Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Sunday.

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada last year, but issues linger

Amidst their struggles on offense last season, the Steelers terminated offensive coordinator Matt Canada after the team never finished higher than 23rd in the NFL in yards and 21st in points during his four and a half years on the job.

First-year Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, who struggled Sunday with only 158 yards passing, explained that he isn't sure what the team identity is, via Penn Live.

“I think we have an identity. I just don’t know what it is, I never heard necessarily an option for an identity,” Fields said. “I think we ran the ball well today. Like I said, I think we just missed shots and shot ourselves in the foot again. So I don’t think we’re one of those teams looking for an identity.

I think we know who we are. We’re a team that is predicated on running the football and staying on schedule on first and second down and then executing on third down, but we just didn’t get the job done.”

Debate continues among fans and media about whether the Steelers should consider turning to Russell Wilson, who was signed during the offseason alongside Fields. Some argue that Wilson's experience and track record could provide a much-needed spark for the team, while others believe that Fields should be given more time to develop in the starting role.