For a point in time, Le'Veon Bell was the best running back in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell racked up over 1850 yards from scrimmage in three of his first five seasons in the league, and seemed to be well on his way to a historic career. Instead, Bell sat out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute with Pittsburgh, and ended up never being the same player when he returned to the field.

Bell hasn't retired from the NFL just yet, but he hasn't played a snap over the past two seasons. In the meantime, Bell has been focusing on his music career, which he worked on during his time in the league as well. Bell is known to have a song with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg that he has been holding onto for years, and the former star running back recently revealed why the track hasn't seen the light of day just yet.

Snoop was the 1st one who gave me a verse, for FREE! in 2014 he seen how passionate I was about the music EVEN WHILE playing football .. I dropped a track called “Rubberbandz” on soundcloud, he rocked with the song heavy, I opened up a verse, sent to him, he sent it back same day — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

I never dropped the snoop track because I was always felt I had to drop the song at the perfect time .. and playing football at the time, being on the steelers, it was so much pressure on me being a young player to just “play football” so I never found that “perfect time” to drop — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

meanwhile, trying to find that “perfect time” I’m still recording music, making a bunch of songs, gettin better at making music, so the song with snoop grows old to my ears eventually because I done made SO many songs since then .. but snoop, RESPECT! at some point we’ll drop it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

Le'Veon Bell isn't exactly the biggest name in music like he briefly was during his peak in the NFL, but dropping a song with Snoop Dogg would certainly help put him on more folks radar as a musician rather than a football player. Bell seems to understand that logic, but explains that he simply hasn't found the right time to release the track just yet.

The good news for fans of Bell's music is that he acknowledges that the track does exist here, and seems intent on officially releasing it in the future. Whether that actually ends up happening or not remains to be seen, but it does look like Bell could be in the process of putting together a successful second act of his career in the music industry if Snoop's initial thoughts from years ago are to be trusted.