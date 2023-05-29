Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NFL free agent running back Le’Veon Bell will never forget his time with the New York Jets, albeit for the wrong reasons.

In his latest appearance on the Steel Here podcast, Bell looked back at his time with the Jets and shared his realization how much coaching makes a difference for a team. He then took a shot at then New York head coach Adam Gase, whom he said was “terrible” at play-calling.

Having played under Mike Tomlin during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to 2018, Bell also couldn’t help but compare the two coaches. He noted that the 2019 and 2020 Jets teams that he was part of could have been more successful had Tomlin been their coach.

“Bro, we get to New York, and that’s when you instantly find out that head coaches make a huge difference. As soon as I get to New York I find that out like the first week,” Bell shared, via Deadspin.

“Bro, the team wasn’t that great, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like if Coach (Mike) Tomlin (of the Steelers) was coaching that team, we win nine games at least. It’s to the point where (ex-Jets quarterback) Sam Darnold don’t even know like the actual line’s protections because he’s so confused about our offense because the coach is confusing him.”

Le’Veon Bell didn’t have the best time with the Jets performance-wise. He was largely ineffective in his first season, finishing the campaign with 789 yards and three touchdowns on 245 rushing attempts. Perhaps coaching has something to do with his decrease in production, though he didn’t help himself either. He ended up getting released by the team in 2020 after just two appearances.

As for Adam Gase, the Jets definitely noticed he was not the right coach and eventually fired him as well after the end of the 202 campaign. He ended his New York stint with a 9-23 record.

While the two have been long gone from the Jets, it’s clear that there’s no love lost between them.