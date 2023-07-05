Boosie Badazz found himself on the receiving end of a history lesson from none other than Snoop Dogg after admitting he was unaware of the true significance behind the Fourth of July. Taking to Instagram, the Baton Rouge artist expressed his confusion about the holiday and asked for someone to educate him, Yahoo reports. In response, Snoop Dogg chimed in, enlightening Boosie about the historical context of the date.

In the comment section, Snoop Dogg explained that the Fourth of July represents a celebration of freedom that was not extended to Black people at the time. He highlighted that Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, holds greater relevance for the Black community as their holiday of liberation.

Another Instagram user provided a more detailed breakdown, emphasizing that while America celebrated its independence from Great Britain in 1776, Black people in the country remained enslaved until 1863. This stark contrast underscores the irony and painful history surrounding the Fourth of July for the African American community.

Despite the backlash and educational responses, some individuals urged Boosie Badazz to enjoy the holiday with his family, suggesting that personal celebrations can coexist with a broader understanding of historical context.

Boosie, undeterred by the controversy, later shared photos and videos from his own Fourth of July festivities, showcasing a lively gathering at his home with family and friends. The celebration featured food, drinks, and a spectacular fireworks display.

With his caption, “THE BATON ROUGE LEVY CANT F**K WITH ME,” Boosie proudly asserted his enjoyment of the occasion, referencing the renowned fireworks display in Louisiana.