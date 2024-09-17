The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a promising start to the 2024 season. The team is 2-0 after wins against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believes in his team's sense of togetherness and illustrated so with an intriguing hot dog analogy when answering questions about the squad's Broncos victory.

Tomlin began his thoughts by explaining that his motivations for giving Russell Wilson what Justin Fields described as a “petty game ball” were beyond media members' needs to understand.

“You know, none of your businesses, respectfully. There's certain things that go on among teams that I don't talk about. Whether it gets out or how it gets out is unimportant to me, and I'm not overly guarded against it. But there's just certain things as a leader that I try to talk to the collective about that I have zero intentions of sharing with the larger public because it's about our collective and how we come together and we appreciate and support one another,” Tomlin said, via Awful Announcing on X (formerly Twitter).

Tomlin then compared the sharing of locker room information to the ingredients of a hot dog.

“I can't give you all the ingredients to the hot dog. You might not like it,” Tomlin added.

The Steelers coach might not be eating hot dogs anytime soon, but one thing is for sure: his team has the ingredients to be a top team in the AFC in 2024.

Steelers enter Week 3 with great momentum

As mentioned, Pittsburgh has been without the services of former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has been out with a calf injury, and his progress towards a return is expected to keep being monitored.

Justin Fields has started in place of Wilson and done a sound job. In Week 1's 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Fields totaled 156 yards. Then, he amassed 117 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's Broncos win.

Field's “petty game ball” response was not a diss toward Wilson but was rather a lighthearted comment. Fields said it was great to get the win on Sunday for Wilson, and the veteran quarterback likely wishes for a continued ascent for Fields.

Fields spent three years with the Chicago Bears before being traded during the offseason. His departure made room for the arrival of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Hopefully, Justin Fields, Mike Tomlin, and the rest of the Pittsburgh crew will continue their momentum in Week 3's matchup.