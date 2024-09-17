The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be trending toward another Justin Fields start in Week 3 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home this coming Sunday. New Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly not expected to take part in practice this Wednesday, signifying another incoming starting duty for Fields.

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson is not expected to be a full participant in practice tomorrow, and his progress will be monitored this week,” as reported by Albert Breer.

“As for the Chargers game, Tomlin says the Steelers are “Readying a plan that features Justin [Fields],” Breer added.

If Wilson gets eventually ruled out for the Chargers game, his next chance to play will be in Week 4 when the Steelers visit the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Another week with Justin Field as starter for the Steelers?

Despite Wilson’s absence, the Steelers have managed to get by and stay undefeated through two games in the 2024 NFL regular season. Fields started in Week 1 for the Steelers against the Atlanta Falcons and in Week 2 versus the Denver Broncos – both on the road.

However, Pittsburgh’s offense has been putrid thus far with Fields under center. Pittsburgh’s 31 points thus far are fifth-fewest in the league to date. In addition, the Steelers are only 30th in the NFL overall with just an average of 260.5 total yards per contest.

Nevertheless, the results speak for themselves for the Steelers. Their defense has been stout and able to put together solid performances. But at some point, the Steelers’ attack has to wake up and start producing better numbers.

That will be a tough challenge in Week 3 for Fields and company, considering the Chargers are parading one of the best defenses in the league, at least on paper. The Chargers are 2-0 and have allowed just 13 points to their opponents this season. In Week 2, Los Angeles blasted the Carolina Panthers in a 26-3 victory on the road.