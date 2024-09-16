Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers emerged victorious again for the second week in a row after taking down the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson's former team, in Mile High City on Sunday to the tune of a 13-6 score.

Many had this Steelers-Broncos game circled on their calendars a long time ago, as it was supposed to be a revenge game opportunity for Wilson. But with Wilson still not at 100 percent because of a calf injury he suffered in training camp, Fields was left to handle the QB1 duties anew.

Although Wilson was not able to get the chance to play against Denver, Fields made sure to speak up for his teammate and fellow quarterback following the game.

“I think well all know Russ got kinda did dirty last year, ” Fields said, per ESPN. He got a pretty game ball. It's great getting the dub for Russ.”

Wilson spent two seasons with the Broncos from 2022 to 2023. During that time, Denver was not able to go places it dreamed of reaching when the AFC West division franchise signed the former Super Bowl champion quarterback to a staggering five-year deal worth $242.5 million following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos won just 13 games against 21 losses during Wilson's time in Colorado, and he was also benched in Denver's last two games in the 2023 campaign, which virtually signified the end of his tenure with the team.

Wilson was released by the Broncos back in March before he found his way to Pittsburgh, signing a one-year contract worth $1.21 million with the Steelers.

While he has not made a start for the Steelers, Wilson is expected to take over the role once he's ready to see action again.

Steelers have found ways to stay undefeated with Justin Fields

Pittsburgh is not playing exciting football this season, but the Steelers keep on finding ways to succeed. With Fields starting in lieu of Wilson, the Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on the road, 18-10, on the strength of a perfect game from kicker Chris Boswell and the stoutness of Pittbsurgh's top unit. Against the Falcons, Fields went just 17-of-23 for 156 passing yards and rushed 14 times for 57 yards. He had a little bit more success versus the Broncos, as he passed for 117 yards on 13-of-20 completions while finally scoring his first touchdown as a Steeler.

Fields is far from perfect but Pittsburgh's wins with him under center help his case as a potential QB1 of the team for the rest of the season. That being said, the Steelers have to still see what Wilson can do with that role before making such a huge decision.

Wilson's next chance to make his Steelers debut will be in Week 3 when Pittsburgh plays its first home game of the season against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on September 22.