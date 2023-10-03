The Pittsburgh Steelers got annihilated by the Houston Texans in Week 4 and to make matters worse, quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury. But, it doesn't appear to be too serious. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that his signal-caller is just dealing with a bone bruise and will practice on Wednesday to see how the knee feels.

Via Joe Rutter:

“Tomlin on Kenny Pickett. He has a bone bruise and is scheduled to participate tomorrow and the Steelers will evaluate him from there.”

“The more comfortable and functional is, the more work he'll get.”

Pickett was pretty brutal versus Houston, completing 15 of 23 passes for a mere 114 yards. He also threw an interception. The Steelers scored just six points. Mitch Trubisky came in briefly and got some playing time, going 3 for 5 for 18 yards.

While a bone bruise isn't something to really worry about, it's the type of injury that does take time to heal and could linger. There's a chance it may limit his mobility in the pocket. Considering how badly he just played, I don't think Steelers fans are too worried if Pickett doesn't suit up on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh sits at 2-2 on the season and really needs to bounce back in Week 5. There is no way a rebuilding team like the Texans should've beaten them so badly, especially because the Black and Gold are known for their strong defense.

If Kenny Pickett can't go, expect Trubisky to get the start. Mason Rudolph could also get on the field.