The Pittsburgh Steelers received some good news on the injury to quarterback Kenny Pickett on Monday. Pickett, who exited Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans with a knee injury, suffered a bone bruise that will likely have him sidelined for the short-term, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In fact, Rapoport notes that the “door is open” for Pickett to suit up in Week 5 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. However, the Steelers could choose to play it smart and hold Pickett out, given that their bye week is approaching in Week 6.

Regardless, this was likely the best possible news the Steelers could have received on the Pickett injury front. The second-year signal-caller out of Pitt was in a great deal of pain after a fourth-down sack and had to be helped off the field with a noticeable limp before he was later ruled out for the rest of the contest.

After the game, initial testing did not point to a serious knee injury, giving the Steelers and their fans hope.

Now, it appears that Pickett may not miss much time- if any at all.

Despite Pickett's struggles to start the year, this is good news for a Steelers offense that has been searching for some semblance of consistency in the early parts of the season.

Pickett, 25, has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games played.

Pittsburgh ranks 29th in the league in total yards and points per game as they prepare to take on a stingy Ravens defense.