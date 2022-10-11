Mike Tomlin gets real on Matt Canada’s job security amid offensive struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has gotten off to a miserable start, and everyone knows that, including head coach Mike Tomlin. The longtime Steelers coach is doing everything he can to improve his team’s results, but so far, it has only resulted in disappointing losses, aside from their shocking Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of the things that Mike Tomlin could do to try to light a spark under his team is switch up his coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Matt Canada becoming a potential candidate to get relieved of his duties considering the offense’s struggles. But Tomlin shot that down, saying he isn’t going to make changes just to make changes, making it seem likely Canada will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

“I’m confident, but confidence means very little. It’s what is on tape. We understand that. We understand the nature of your questioning. That’s just where I’m at with it right now. I’m not changing for the sake of changing, I’m changing if I feel it produces a better desired outcome in any area. We’re looking at those things, we’re open to those things but not in an effort to quell the masses.” – Mike Tomlin, ProFootballTalk

The Steelers offense has struggled to find any sort of consistency with either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett under center, and part of that falls on Canada. Even then, Canada hasn’t been able to get the running game going, despite having a star running back in Najee Harris at his disposal.

But Tomlin is committed to Canada moving forward, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he can figure out Pittsburgh’s offensive woes. If the Steelers continue to struggle, though, Tomlin may be forced to move on from Canada later in the season.