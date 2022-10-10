‘It’s a dark day’: Cameron Heyward gets real about Steelers’ historic loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It was the worst loss in team history since 1989 and showed how far the team is from being a truly competitive unit. The talents of guys like Cameron Heyward and Najee Harris were not enough to slow down the mighty Bills.

The loss was made worse by the fact that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took a few rough hits from Bills defenders. He stood up for himself, as did his teammates, which shows that this Steelers team is still united and is going to play for one another.

The Steelers 35-point loss vs Buffalo was significant:

– Worst loss under Mike Tomlin

– Worst loss since Week 1 in 1989 when they lost 51-0 to the Browns pic.twitter.com/afKr8pRGIo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022

Heyward, who had five tackles and one pass defended against the Bills, did not sugarcoat the Steelers’ need to be better. According to Teresa Varley and Mike Prisuta of the team website, he laid it out clearly that a loss like that is excruciating to go through and that there is a lot of work to be done. He said that Sunday was “a dark day” for the Steelers.

“It’s a myriad of things,” Cameron Heyward said, via the Steelers website. “Execution. Not tackling. Not using basic things that we practiced from training camp, whether it’s staying inside or having the gap or using your hands. It’s all of these things included. And that butt kicking we just took proves that…If there’s anybody that can say they had a great game, then you’re not searching hard enough. We all got to own this. From top to bottom…It’s a dark day. When you lose like that, you can’t go running from it.”

Although the Steelers are still missing T.J. Watt, the loss to the Bills is extremely disappointing. The playoffs are looking out of reach as Pickett learns the ropes and the team posts a record of just 1-4 entering Week 6.