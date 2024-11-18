The Pittsburgh Steelers held on for a slim victory over the Ravens as Lamar Jackson couldn’t convert a 2-point play for the tie. Also, the Steelers overcame Russell Wilson’s brutal pick. And Mike Tomlin got brutally honest on the Steelers' Chris Boswell-led offense versus the Ravens.

Mike Tomlin said Boswell is an important part of the team, according to a post on X by Brooke Pryor.

“Mike Tomlin on Chris Boswell: ‘I’m tired of him getting player of the week. He probably got player of the week again this week. He's deserving of it, but it reminds us of our warts. It reminds us of the work that we need to do, but I'm thankful that he's on our team.’ ”

Also, Pryor posed a question to Tomlin: “How do you evaluate your offense this week?” Mike Tomlin: ‘W.’ ”

Baltimore (7-4) turned it over three times — each leading to one of Chris Boswell's six field goals — and committed 12 penalties in the 18-16 Steelers’ win.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin talks about beating Ravens

Tomlin said he knew what the Ravens brought to this matchup, according to a post on X by Pryor.

“Mike Tomlin: ‘A lot was written and said about that offense coming into this game and rightfully so, man, they got a lot of talent, they got a lot of weapons, they got good schematics. Our guys played hard and together and man, I'm appreciative of that.’ ”

Tomlin’s team held Jackson to 16-of-33 passing for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 16-yard score with 1:06 left to get the Ravens within two. But the 2-point conversion attempt was a mess, and the Ravens didn’t get it. Jackson’s pass fell incomplete.

The Steelers earned a key win, defensive tackle Cam Heyward said to espn.com.

“To come away with a win, it took everybody, not one guy,” Heyward said. “And we understand how critical these AFC North games are. We understand we got a bit of a gantlet (coming).”

Russell Wilson threw for 205 yards for the Steelers, overcoming an ill-advised pick in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter. Najee Harris ran for 63 yards, and George Pickens caught eight passes for 89 yards.