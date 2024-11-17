Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw a brutal interception in the red zone to Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey with just under 10 minutes to go in the game, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's reaction was likely the same as many Steelers fans.

Expand Tweet

On the play, Russell Wilson scrambled and tried to find an open receiver before floating one to the back of the end zone. Steelers fans and Arthur Smith likely were hoping that Wilson would have just thrown the ball away at that point. A field goal would have made it 18-10 instead of staying at 15-10.

Expand Tweet

Luckily, the Steelers intercepted Lamar Jackson shortly after and eventually made the score 18-10. The Steelers eventually went on to win 18-16 after stopping the Ravens on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with just over a minute left. The extra three points if Wilson did not throw the interception would have been nice, but the Steelers will still take the end result, as they move to 8-2 on the season atop the AFC North.

Steelers look to build off of huge win vs. Ravens

After moving to 8-2 on the season, the Steelers have a bit of a cushion atop the AFC North. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Ravens, although there still is the second matchup between the two teams to play just before Christmas. The Steelers have two winnable games against the Cleveland Browns the rest of the way, but the second matchup against the Ravens, along with two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be big tests.

The Steelers are in a position to get a high seed in the AFC, but it will take them beating many quality teams. That would also prove that they are a legitimate threat to go deep in the playoffs as well.