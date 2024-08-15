The Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed a lot of success under head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin famously has never let the Steelers fall under 0.500 during his head coaching tenure. One reason why Tomlin is able to achieve this kind of success is by coaching his players to play tough, regardless of the situation.

Tomlin echoed a similar sentiment in a press conference following yesterday's training camp practice.

“Good work out here today,” Tomlin said of his players in his final press conference from Latrobe, per Steelers Wire. “Finished with an exclamation point, liked the energy and enthusiasm.”

Tomlin used a somewhat gross analogy to describe how he wants his team to approach their work.

“It’s important that we don’t ooze to a finish in anything that we do, whether it’s a play or a drive, a half, a game, training camp,” said Tomlin. “We just try to make it a point to finish everything we do with an exclamation point. I like the spirit that they brought today. I thought it was reflective in the energy that they had.”

This should not be much of a surprise for Steelers fans. Pittsburgh is known for their gritty style of play on both sides of the ball, almost regardless of their personnel. The reason for that is excellent coaching from Tomlin and co.

We'll see if the Steelers can keep their streak of winning seasons alive in 2024.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith grateful for run as Falcons head coach

Steelers new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is certainly excited to be in Pittsburgh.

However, in a recent interview, Smith shared that he is grateful for his stint as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

“They're different roles and depending on your job description is behind the scenes–and you've gotta know yourself and the tons of lessons learned–that it's just been refreshing,” Smith said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You realize what you don't worry about when you're calling the game. You get to focus on the offense. Nothing but time to get creative and study a lot of film.”

Tomlin shared why he respects Arthur Smith shortly after he was hired.

”I’ve competed against him over the years, Atlanta, Tennessee. We had a lot of mutual connects from his time in Washington,” Tomlin said via Troy Montgomery of Steelers Depot.

“I know what he puts into the job, professionally speaking, and he has quality tape. I’ve competed against him in stadium, so not a lot of unknowns regarding his capabilities,” the Steelers head coach continued.

Tomlin has experience coaching against Arthur Smith offenses. That could give the Steelers an edge in designing a new offense that shores up any weaknesses that opposing teams are exploiting.

We can't wait to see what the new-look Steelers offense looks like later this fall!