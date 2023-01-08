By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

With a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin matched George Halas for the 3rd-longest streak of seasons finishing over .500 or better by a head coach in NFL history with 16, according to a Sunday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers started 2-6 this season after going on a four-game losing streak in September and early October after they won against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime during Week 1. The Steelers would turn their season around and finish a 7-2 streak with a 14-point win against the Browns, a fitting revenge game at home after the Steelers fell to the Browns in a 29-17 loss at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

“Obviously, being 2-6 is not where you want to be,” Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said on Pro Football Talk. I don’t know if there was any doubt, but we rallied together and we came together. We believe in each other and believe in what we’re doing.”

Tomlin continued to show confidence in the Steelers after they fell to a 1-2 start after Week 3, Pryor wrote in a September tweet.

“We’ve been better with every outing,” Mike Tomlin said. “It’s reasonable to expect those improvements to continue.”

George Halas, who coached for 40 years with the Chicago Bears, earned his streak starting after he earned 10 wins with Chicago in 1933, according to Pro Football Reference. Halas earned two undefeated seasons in 1934 and 1942 and only had six seasons below .500, including a 3-8-1 season in 1953. His 324 total coaching victories and six NFL titles earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pickett threw 13 completions, 195 passing yards and one touchdown on 29 attempts against the Browns, while running back Najee Harris led the Steelers with 84 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 attempts.

The Steelers will still miss the playoffs for the second straight year despite Mike Tomlin earning his place in NFL coaching history. They currently stand at third in the AFC North with a 9-8 record behind the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.