Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin received good news on Friday ahead of his team’s Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. After veteran quarterback Russell Wilson declared he’s OK with any role that awaits in his return, hoping to make his 2024 season debut as starting QB, Tomin provided an update on Wilson and his running back Jaylen Warren. The Steelers coach spoke to reporters on Friday, per Post-Gazette Sports’ Brian Batko.

“Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson had a good week and likely will be active as the second quarterback this weekend in Vegas,” Batko reported. “He’s also optimistic about Jaylen Warren’s availability.”

Warren suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Sunday. Warren’s setback and other injuries on the roster have plagued Pittsburgh’s offense this season. The Steelers have one of the most inefficient running games, with running back Najee Harris averaging 3.3 yards per carry on a sub-45% run success rate. The Steelers could undoubtedly use a boost in their backfield against the Raiders.

As for Wilson, Tomlin ultimately decided to keep the ball in starting quarterback Justin Field’s hands despite his 2-3 start, including back-to-back losses in Weeks 4 and 5.

Justin Fields, Steelers lose 20-17 to the Cowboys

Starting quarterback Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves on the wrong end of a game-winning touchdown when Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott connected with Jalen Tolbert in the end zone with 20 seconds left on the game clock. All Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wine analogies aside, Fields is in the hot seat heading into Week 6, especially if it leads to a three-game losing streak with a healthy backup quarterback in Wilson sitting on the sidelines.

The Cowboys crawled ahead in the fourth quarter due to poor execution by the opposing team as penalties and false starts began to add up down the stretch. After a 3-0 start to the season, the Steelers will look to improve to 4-2 against the Raiders in Week 6.