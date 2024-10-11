Russell Wilson feels prepared to return to action. He has fully participated in practice twice this week, making him a contender for the starting quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback worked with the Steelers' starting offense this week for the first time since re-injuring his calf in early September.

Regardless of the circumstances, Wilson informed reporters on Thursday that he is “preparing [his] mind to get ready to go” for whatever lies ahead, particularly if that means he will be starting soon.

Russell Wilson is ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers

“I've played a lot of football games, have been in a lot of moments. I don't fear them. Getting ready to go and rock and roll,” said the Steelers quarterback via Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stated that the team intends to continue with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback until Wilson is fully prepared to return.

Fields has led the team to a 3–2 record during Wilson's absence due to injury. However, Tomlin did not specify when they anticipate Wilson will resume his starting role, noting that they have been quite impressed with Fields' performance.

There is an increasing chance that Wilson could serve as the backup to Fields after spending the first five games as the emergency quarterback.

This season, Justin Fields has passed for 961 yards, recording five touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capability.

“I feel confident that I’ll be ready to play and play and play at a high level,” added Wilson “I think we’re being really smart, too, and trying to understand exactly how I feel.”

When will Russell Wilson see the field for the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin stated that the 35-year-old Wilson must meet several criteria before he can be activated for the first time this season. One of the key factors is his ability to remain mobile and protect himself, which Wilson believes he has shown during practice this week.

Wilson has only been a primary backup twice in his career, both instances occurring last season in Denver when he was replaced by Jarrett Stidham toward the end of the season.

While Wilson didn’t explicitly say he would be comfortable with a similar role, he emphasized his readiness to contribute in any way he can as Pittsburgh looks to break a two-game losing streak.

“It’s a process, a process that I don’t love in terms of just having to go through what I’ve been going through,” Wilson remarked.

“But also at the same time, you get to figure out your fortitude, (your) mental fortitude, and also understand that you can always lead in different ways and everything else. I think that’s really important for us right now,” he added.

Wilson's status for Sunday remains uncertain, as he has yet to make his regular-season debut with the Steelers.

The Steelers will face off against the Raiders, who recently decided to bench Gardner Minshew in favor of Aidan O'Connell for the upcoming game.