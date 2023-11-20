Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had nothing negative to say about Kenny Pickett after his tough display vs the Browns.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 6-4 on the 2023 NFL season with a disappointing road loss at the hands of their divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns. Although the game was a back and forth affair throughout, the Browns' offense was able to make just a few more plays down the stretch, driving down the field to kick a game winning field goal with just seconds left on the clock for the Steelers.

The loss did nothing to quiet the growing angst among the fanbase with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has continued to underwhelm throughout his tenure as Pittsburgh's quarterback.

However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not going to be heard, at least publicly, badmouthing the leader of his offense.

“I think the Cleveland Browns had a lot to do with that,” said Tomlin, speaking about Pickett's struggles on Sunday, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. “I'd be disingenuous if I didn't compliment them on their players, their schematics, how they played today. The venue component of it, from an offensive perspective, there are a lot of things that were challenging today.”

Regardless of how well the Browns defense played (and they did indeed play quite well, as Mike Tomlin mentioned), or how bad the weather may have been, or how loud the Cleveland fans may have been, Steelers fans are understandably growing restless with the production, or lack thereof, from their franchise's starting quarterback.

The Steelers will next take the field on November 26 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.