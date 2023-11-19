Watching the Steelers lose to the Browns in Week 11, even Najee Harris is starting to question Pittsburgh's offense.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-4 on the season, their offense has not been a strength of the team. Their Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns was yet another showcase of the Steelers struggling on offense.

Pittsburgh fell to the Browns, 13-10. After the game, running back Najee Harris openly questioned if the Steelers were going to make any changes to their offense, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Is it fixable? Yeah, it's fixable,” Harris said about the offense. “Are we going to fix it?”

The Steelers entered Week 11 with the 28th-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging 283.6 yards per game. They then proceeded to gain just 249 yards against the Browns. A good chunk of those yards came on Jaylen Warren's 74-yard touchdown run. It was also the only time Pittsburgh found the end zone.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett didn't do much to elevate the offense, as he completed 15-28 passes for just 106 scoreless yards. Harris himself turned 13 total touches into 36 yards. Simply put, nothing was going right on offense for Pittsburgh in Week 11.

But Harris knows Week 11 wasn't an outlier. While the Steelers have put themselves in playoff territory, it'll be hard to stack up wins with a stagnant offense. Coming off their loss to the Browns, Najee Harris is wondering if the Steelers can find their way on offense.

It'll be the biggest question Pittsburgh has to answer throughout the remainder of the season. For as good as their defense is, 10 points won't win them many games. If Harris and the Steelers want to see prolonged success, the offense needs to take it up a notch.