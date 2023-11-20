The Steelers made sure that no one on the Kenny Pickett-led squad experienced a Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett debacle vs. the Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of history and have seen a lot as a team. Some of them know how intense a game against Myles Garrett could be whenever they face the Cleveland Browns. Mason Rudolph, for instance, got a taste of how intense the defensive player was a little over four years ago. History was always bound to repeat itself but the rest of the Pittsburgh squad did not allow anyone on the Kenny Pickett-led squad to experience the same fate.

Myles Garrett was quick to pick up a Steelers helmet after both teams hurried to recover the ball. But, Broderick Jones has seen this exact film before. He grabbed the piece of headgear from the Browns star and quickly told him off. All Garrett could do was shrug his shoulders and walk away after the hilarious incident.

It did not look like anyone on the Steelers was hoping for another Mason Rudolph debacle. So, they all helped out such that the helmet was quickly removed from the former instigator's hands.

After everything, the Steelers fell short with a 10 to 13 scoreline. Kenny Pickett and the rest of the Steelers offense tried to mount a comeback but nothing was working out. They would still get close after an insane kick by Chris Boswell. However, all hopes of a Steelers win were put to rest after Dustin Hopkins sealed the game with a 34-yard field goal. On the bright side, at least a riot did not happen and both teams escaped with a full roster.