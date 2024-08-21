Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was forced to leave the team's preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury. While on the surface it looks like a devastating injury, Mike Tomlin is staying optimistic.

Warren was originally expected to be out multiple weeks with the injury. Tomlin admits that he likely won't play in Pittsburgh's preseason game against the Detroit Lions. However, he doesn't think Warren's hamstring ailment will keep him off the gridiron long-term, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“He is probably out this week,” Tomlin said. “But not anything that's long-term.”

Hamstring, or any soft tissue, injuries tend to linger on multiple weeks. The Steelers will certainly be cautious as they monitor Warren's return to the field. Even he does miss sometime, Tomlin is expecting to have Warren back in the offensive plans in short order.

It'll be a boon for Pittsburgh's new-look offense. Getting a career-high 149 carries in 2023, Warren turned them into 784 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 370 yards. Warren should fill a versatile role in the Steelers' backfield.

But only if he is healthy. Even if Mike Tomlin is confident, Jaylen Warren must make a successful return to the field. Pittsburgh remains hopeful that that return will come before Week 1.

Jaylen Warren battles Najee Harris for RB1 role

If Warren wants to be the true leader in Pittsburgh's backfield, he'll need to surpass Najee Harris. The Steelers decided not to pick up Harris' fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the season. He'll have a chip on his shoulder entering 2024.

Harris scored a career-high eight touchdowns in 2023, gaining 1,035 yards. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in all three of his professional seasons, scoring at least seven touchdowns in each. However, Harris' biggest flaw is his efficiency. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry in 2023, which was a new career-high. But it came after back-to-back seasons of sub-four yard performances.

Warren averaged 5.3 yards per carry after averaging 4.9 as a rookie. He also offers a bit more in the pass game. Perhaps Pittsburgh could look to pass the torch from Harris to Warren in 2024.

But that will all be determined by performance. The Steelers' ultimate goal is making the Super Bowl. Whichever running back gives them the best opportunity to do that will get the ball.