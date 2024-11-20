While Myles Garrett pined over whether he will get a T.J. Watt apology, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski talked about the difficulty of defending a different Pittsburgh Steelers player. But in the background stood Mike Williams, who fantasy managers need to use with patience after trade to the Steelers.

The Steelers expect to get Williams more involved in their offense moving forward, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“The Steelers expect Mike Williams to play a role for them at some point this season,” Graziano wrote. “But they're bringing him along slowly and planning to incorporate him into the offense more and more in the coming weeks.”

Can Steelers WR Mike Williams make an impact?

In two games, Williams has just one catch. However, It caught everybody’s attention, because the 32-yard reception produced a game-winning touchdown against the Commanders. But … Williams didn’t even have a role before that play, said Graziano.

“He was only in the game to catch the winning touchdown against Washington two weeks ago because of an injury to Calvin Austin III,” Graziano wrote. “So it wasn't a surprise to see him more limited this past week in what was Russell Wilson's roughest game so far as the team's starting quarterback.”

And for fantasy managers, Graziano offered a serious not of caution for this week’s game.

“On a short week in potentially bad weather against Cleveland on Thursday, I wouldn't expect a ton from Williams,” Graziano wrote. “But it's coming.”

OK, Dan. First, who is Mike Williams? This is a guy who hasn’t been a thing in the NFL for the better part of three seasons. He had a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2019, but caught only two touchdown passes. His best year came in 2021 when he reeled in 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

But for fantasy purposes, Williams has never been that guy. He’s perennially the guy to avoid for two reasons. He will disappear for stretches. Or he will get hurt. Plus, this is a guy with zero postseason awards.

And yet, Graziano thinks “a ton” is coming from Williams. Really? On a team this good? Is he going to supplant George Pickens as the go-to guy?

Before coming to Pittsburgh, Williams totaled 12 catches for 166 yards in nine game with the Jets. Yes, the Jets’ offense has been a mess, but Williams only logged three starting assignments. How could he be so good, but couldn’t even crack the Jets’ awful lineup?

Yes, Williams will likely make a few big plays down the stretch. That’s because the Steelers are a big dog once again, and they’ll play in some high-profile games. But if you want to move any of your fantasy chips to the middle of the table based on 30-year-old Mike Williams, good luck with that.