The Cleveland Browns, coming off a nasty 35-14 loss in Week 11, will face the (8-2) Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns face a daunting prospect to beat a team that has gone undefeated under a rejuvenated Russell Wilson. Moreover, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski explained part of the challenge they will try to overcome against the Steelers: wide receiver George Pickens.

“They're doing a nice job utilizing him in a bunch of different ways,” Stefanski said, via the Browns official website. “I think he's obviously a down the field threat, as everybody knows, and he can go down on those 50/50 balls one-on-one. But he can catch quick game, they can run jailbreak screens to him. There's really a bunch of different things that they're doing with him.”

Week 12: Browns vs. Steelers

Entering the Steelers game, the Browns may not have much to play for anymore at this point, and Kevin Stefanski will surely need his players to lock in for pride, as they deal with Russell Wilson, George Pickens, and the rest of the Pittsburgh squad.

At this point, Stefanski might also be coaching for his job, since coaches and even general managers with losing records don't enjoy as long a leash as they used to.

Earlier in the season, the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh for a mediocre record, and then, just six weeks later, the Jets also fired GM Joe Douglas, perhaps in a desperation move to salvage a 3-8 season.

Still, Stefanski doesn't seem to mind the rumors swirling around his job security.

“I think probably because I grew up listening to that, I'm smart enough to not worry about outside noise,” the Browns coach said, via Spencer German for Sports Illustrated. “I get that's part of this gig, that's life in the big city. My sole focus is getting this team ready to get a win on Thursday night. That's it.”

From a playoff appearance last year, and possible Super Bowl aspirations, the Browns' season has gone up in smoke, perhaps mostly due to an underperforming Watson, and Stefanski choosing to play him for too many games.

They only started playing well when the coach handed off playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and called up Jameis Winston to replace Watson after his injury. Again, though, the change happened way too late.

Perhaps Stefanski's biggest accomplishment in a forgettable year will be keeping his team locked in for the remaining weeks of the NFL season, and maybe even getting something to build on for next year, if he stays on.