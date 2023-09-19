Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had to exit the contest in the third quarter after making a crucial tackle on Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford. The Steelers defender, before heading to the locker room with an undisclosed injury, was seen throwing up on the sideline — a concern given how instrumental he is to the Steelers' defense.

Following the game, there is now more clarity regarding the injury Minkah Fitzpatrick sustained that prevented him from seeing out their 26-22 victory over the Browns. Per head coach Mike Tomlin, Fitzpatrick was brought to a hospital for an evaluation regarding a potential chest injury, the exact nature of which Tomlin remains unclear of.

“I do not [know what specific injury he sustained]. I just know that he’s being evaluated as we speak. I’m sure I’ll have more information for you guys when we talk around noonish tomorrow,” Tomlin said, per Alan Saunders of Steelers NOW.

Minkah Fitzpatrick drew the ire of many fans in the aftermath of the injury Nick Chubb suffered during the Browns' 26-22 loss on Monday night. Chubb's injury is believed to be season-ending, as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Chubb sustained a “significant” knee injury. However, Fitzpatrick didn't exactly leave the game unscathed, and now his status for their Week 3 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders remains very much up in the air.

The Steelers will be hoping that the injury Fitzpatrick sustained doesn't end up being too serious. They cannot afford to be any more shorthanded defensively, especially with Cam Heyward out for at least two months after undergoing groin surgery.