The Pittsburgh Steelers absorb a potentially severe injury blow Monday night against the Cleveland Browns at home. Pittsburgh star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick left the field after a collision near the end zone with Browns running back Nick Chubb, who was also hurt during the same play. Chubb's injury appears to be more serious, as he had to be carted off the field. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, was able to walk on his own to the sidelines, bringing some measure of optimism about his status.

Joe Buck: "I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen." The groan from the Pittsburgh crowd probably tells us all we need to know. Chubb was carted off. Minkah Fitzpatrick was also hurt on the play but was later seen on Pittsburgh's bench. pic.twitter.com/QGYMKzuFBy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2023

Fitzpatrick is undeniably one of the most important Steelers players. His presence on the field makes Pittsburgh's stop unit stouter and harder to deal with, so it would be a big loss for the Steelers if he gets ruled out for the rest of the Browns game and beyond. Before getting hurt, Fitzpatrick managed to record five total tackles (four solo tackles) to go with a pass defended. The Steelers' defense started the game on a high note, with linebacker Alex Highsmith scoring a touchdown on a pick-six off of a Deshaun Watson pass in the opening play of the contest.

The 26-year-old Fitzpatrick arrived in Pittsburgh in 2918 when the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Steelers along with some future picks. He then signed a four-year extension deal worth $73.61 with Pittsburgh back in 2022. Last season, Fitzpatrick was a key component of Pittsburgh's defense, recording 96 combined tackles with 11 passes defended, and six interceptions, including one that he took to the house for a touchdown.