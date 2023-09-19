Cleveland Brown fans are piling up on Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and blaming him for the rather brutal injury that Nick Chubb sustained during the Monday Night Football showdown between the two teams.

Chubb was forced to leave the contest after Fitzpatrick hit him low during a drive early in the second quarter of the contest. The Browns running back saw his left leg bend awkwardly–in a way it wasn't supposed to–after the play. Chubb was immediately carted off the field and ruled out for the rest of the contest due to a knee injury.

Nick Chubb is down with an apparent leg injury.pic.twitter.com/lmTxrJlT5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While it seemed like an accident, fans and critics alike expressed belief that what Minkah Fitzpatrick did was a dirty shot. Many have also called for the NFL to investigate the matter and punish the Steelers star for his actions.

“Whether you want to say it's dirty or just football is up to you, but Minkah Fitzpatrick undoubtedly dives at Nick Chubb’s knee here. Fitzpatrick’s decision (and the injury itself) look even worse from the other angle ESPN isn’t showing,” a critic said.

An angry Fitzpatrick detractor added, “I hope every a**hole that gave me a hard time and unfairly criticized and took out of context what I said this week has that same energy and a lot F**KING more for that bum Minkah Fitzpatrick for diving in to Nick Chubb’s knee.”

“Just saw the replay. I don't ever call for this, but suspend Minkah Fitzpatrick. That was a knee-seeking dirty ass hit,” another commenter shared.

A fourth X user furthered, “Minkah Fitzpatrick needs a lengthy suspension. He might have just ended Chubbs career (it was possibly that bad), and that hit was completely unnecessary. That was scummy.”

It remains to be seen if the NFL will investigate the matter and if there will be any punishment for Fitzpatrick. Clearly, though, Browns fans are furious over the recent development.

Hopefully, Nick Chubb's injury isn't as significant as it looked. He still has long career ahead of him, and any significant injury could certainly have a massive impact on his future.

Chub is expected to undergo further tests and evaluations to assess the extent of his latest injury. Browns fans should be able to know more about his status and the next steps for him in the coming days.