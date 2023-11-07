Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't suit up for the Steelers in Week 9, but his latest injury update will have fans hoping for a Week 10 return

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big win in Week 9 over the Tennessee Titans, and even more impressive was that they managed to do so without Minkah Fitzpatrick on the field for the game. Fitzpatrick was forced to miss the game after picking up a hamstring injury back in Week 8, but it looks like he could be angling to return to the field in Week 10.

With the Steelers playing the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football last week, Fitzpatrick was quickly ruled out for the game early in the week. With extra time to rest, Fitzpatrick is hoping to rejoin his teammates on the field against the Green Bay Packers, and while head coach Mike Tomlin admitted that Fitzpatrick is improving, he didn't want to get too ahead of himself when discussing his status for the game.

Via Nick Farabaugh:

“Mike Tomlin says that Minkah Fitzpatrick is ‘improving' and that they will see where his availability lends itself later in the week.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick's return would be a huge boost for the Steelers

Fitzpatrick has established himself as one of the top safeties in the NFL by now, and he was rounding into form after a slower start to the season before this injury popped up. While the Steelers managed to get the win without Fitzpatrick, they would obviously love to have their star safety in the fold moving forward, especially with tougher challenges coming up.

While the Steelers haven't necessarily been the best team in the league this season, the Packers have been a complete mess for much of the season, which means Pittsburgh should be able to walk away from this game with a victory even if Fitzpatrick doesn't play. And while that may be true, Fitzpatrick is going to do whatever he can to play, which makes his status work watching as the week unfolds.