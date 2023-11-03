NFL fans go wild after Steelers' Diontae Johnson scores first touchdown since January of 2022 in TNF game versus Titans

The drought has ended. Diontae Johnson caught his first touchdown in almost two years Thursday night to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-16 victory. His long-awaited triumph elicited many reactions online, as people rejoiced with the wide receiver.

“No one deserves this more than him,” Emily Giangreco posted on X. “January 16, 2022 is the last time Diontae Johnson had a touchdown. HAVE YOURSELF A DAY.” That date in question featured an AFC Wild Card game between the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. Johnson snagged a 13-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that did little to impact the 42-21 final score.



STEELERS TAKE THE LEAD 🚨 Kenny Pickett finds Diontae Johnson for 6!pic.twitter.com/WVShiuDGPi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 3, 2023

DIONTAE JOHNSON TD THE STREAK IS OVER pic.twitter.com/hnJBmZ0A1e — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 3, 2023

668 days without a TD . 199 targets without a TD. 119 receptions without a TD. His last TD was with Ben Roethlisberger. … Diontae Johnson can finally breath a sigh of relief.pic.twitter.com/cdwUOEidWg https://t.co/X6X0YrC4WK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2023

That was Diontae Johnson's first TD since this one. The streak has ended #Steelers pic.twitter.com/GzQVRohYuX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 3, 2023

The big play not only brought a merciful end to Johnson's improbable streak but also capped an 11-play, 92-yard drive with just over four minutes left on the clock. It would ultimately prove to be the game-winner, as Titans rookie QB Will Levis threw an interception in the closing seconds of the hard-fought contest.

Johnson has been the Steelers' No. 1 wideout on the depth chart for some time now, which makes the huge gap between scores even more confounding. But it is less surprising when remembering that his quarterbacks during that span have been Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, who have tossed five and 12 touchdown passes, respectively.

Diontae Johnson missed a month of action with a hamstring injury but is reverting to his past form after two strong showings in a row. He finished the Tennessee game with seven receptions for 90 yards and that oh-so-satisfying touchdown. Perhaps an opposite streak could now begin.