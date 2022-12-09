By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled a bit this season, running back Najee Harris is still one of the team’s strongest offensive weapons. As Pittsburgh gets ready to take on their rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 14, all indications show Harris plans to be ready.

According to Brian Batko of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Harris said he feels well enough to play and plans to against the Ravens. Harris had been dealing with an oblique injury. He officially did not have an injury designation heading into Week 14.

Harris has appeared in 12 games this season, rushing 175 times for 671 yards and four touchdowns. He has added 30 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. It’s a far cry from Harris’ Pro Bowl rookie season, but Harris has been one of the leaders of Pittsburgh’s diminished offense.

The Steelers’ total offense ranks just 26th in the NFL, averaging 316.3 yards per game. Their pass offense ranks 24th (199.3YPG) but their rushing attack has led the way, ranking 16th (117 YPG). Harris has been the lead runner for Pittsburgh, receiving 53% of the rushing attempts.

When Harris faced the Ravens last, in Week 13 last year, Pittsburgh came away with a 20-19 victory. The now second-year running back rushed 21 times for 71 yards.

The Steelers will be hoping Najee Harris can once again help lead the team’s rushing attack. While their 5-7 record doesn’t spark much confidence, Harris and the Steelers will need to be ready as they face their biggest rival in the Ravens.