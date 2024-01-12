Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris believes his team is capable of shocking the football world this postseason.

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently gearing up for their first round NFL playoffs matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers backdoored their way into this year's postseason after a late-season surge and some help from other teams around the league, and although not many pundits expect them to go very far when they get there, it seems that Harris himself has different ideas in mind.

Recently, Harris spoke on the Steelers' underdog mentality, and his comments are sure to get those Terrible Towels waving in anticipation for Sunday's game.

“We always knew we could be capable of this,” said Harris, per Teresa Varley of steelers.com on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We know that we could be capable of winning, winning out even to this day. We just got to put that on film.”

Despite inconsistent (to put it nicely) play at the quarterback position throughout the year from both Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, head coach Mike Tomlin was able to guide his team to a final record of 10-7, good for third place in the vaunted AFC North and just enough to squeeze out a playoff spot amid heavy competition from around the conference.

Harris was a big part of keeping the Steelers' offense afloat this year courtesy of his ability to run the ball, and that element will be huge this weekend for the Steelers to have any chance of pulling off the upset in Buffalo.

The matchup is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.