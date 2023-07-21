ProFootballTalk is releasing their NFL head coach rankings, and a surprise at the top will shock Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots fans. Mike Tomlin has jumped Bill Belichick to claim the No. 2 spot on the list, as Belichick took the No. 3 spot on the PFT countdown, reports Steeler Nation's Bob Quinn.

Steelers fans will be pumped to see Mike Tomlin jump his long-time rival with the Patriots, as Bill Belichick has largely been considered the greatest coach of all-time for the better part of the last two decades. Still, the Patriots have struggled in recent seasons, while the Steelers consistently put together a competitive team regardless of the roster.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tomlin might be ahead on the list specifically because of the expectations the Steelers have this year. Nobody expected much out of Pittsburgh last season, but Tomlin was able to lead the Steelers to a 9-8 record and winners of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Patriots finished 8-9 and struggled to close out the season amid a year that was embroiled in quarterback controversy.

Looking ahead to this year, many believe the Steelers could now be a sleeper threat in the AFC behind second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and as long as Mike Tomlin is at the helm, there is no doubt that they will compete week in and week out. As for the Patriots, this is a massive season for Bill Belichick in righting the ship in New England; if he and the Patriots don't live up to expectations this year, there might be some rumblings about Belichick on the hot seat coming down the line.