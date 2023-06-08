The best head coaches in the NFL are ones that not only attain a high football IQ, but that also are able to take their expertise and build a sustainable franchise year in and year out. These coaches are capable to withstand on and off-the-field hurdles while still keeping a competitive team. By doing so, they are also able to keep their jobs. With less than a 100 days until the kickoff of the NFL regular season, we rank the top-10 head coaches in the league.

10. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Maybe this one is a bit premature, but nonetheless, what Sirianni and the Eagles have done to build that team is greatly impressive. They were tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the NFL last season. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, they've only added to their depth and talent through the draft and other means. Sirianni certainly didn't start off great with his initial press conference, but he's well than made up for that by taking the Eagles to the playoffs both years during his tenure. One of those, of course, being last year's appearance in the Super Bowl where the Eagles narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

9. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Before he stepped away a few seasons ago, Payton was probably in the top-5, maybe top-3, coaches in the NFL. He brought New Orleans their first Super Bowl title and made Drew Brees into a hall of famer. He'll definitely have his work cut out for him in Denver with the Broncos while attempting to revive Russell Wilson's career. Payton is the real deal, though, and will probably go down as one of the best play-callers in the games history.

8. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Since taking over for the Steelers back in 2007, Tomlin has taken Pittsburgh to the playoffs 10 times. He's also won seven AFC North titles, along with one Super Bowl. Tomlin's most impressive feat, however, may be that he's never had a losing season. Despite dealing with challenges with the offense and Ben Roethlisberger retiring, he has expertly guided the team to at least nine wins in each of the past two seasons.

7. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Pederson might need to be higher on this list. He proved what he could do in Philadelphia by bringing the city their first Super Bowl title, albeit without their starting quarterback and on a gimmick play against the dynasty New England Patriots. Last season, in his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he further proved how good of a coach he was by taking the Jaguars to the playoffs after they only won three games the year prior. With the team Pederson is putting together in Jacksonville, he could be developing one of the best in the AFC in 2023.

6. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

McVay will be entering the 2023 season as still the youngest NFL head coach at 37. He'll be two years removed from his Super Bowl title with the Rams this year. Like his counterpart, friend and NFC West rival, Kyle Shanahan, he's known to change the dynamic on an offensive level. He's considered one of the smartest coaches in all of football.

5. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

For a defensive minded coach in a highly offensively garnered game, McDermott has done wonders in Buffalo. He's done that by putting together good staffs along with a highly-talented roster. Sure, not getting past the divisional round is concerning, but that doesn't change the fact that McDermott has completely changed the face of the AFC East and kept the Bills in constant Super Bowl talks.

4. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

When coaches are able to make adjustments in-game the way Harbaugh does, it garners you as one of the best coaches in the NFL. Not to mention what he's done with adjusting his teams to fit the skill-sets his players provide. He already has one Super Bowl title, and if Lamar Jackson can stay healthy, there's no reason he might not win another one.

3. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

It's hard to argue with The G.O.A.T.'s resume. The second ranked winningest coach in NFL history got that way with good reason, and it's not all Tom Brady. Belichick will be known for his strong, defensive mind that has caused some of the best NFL offenses he's faced major fits over time. While he's still looking for his next quarterback, Belichick remains near the top of the NFL head coaches rankings for his recorded for his past and his ongoing contributions to the game.

2. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

It feels as if Shanahan doesn't quite get the credit he deserves. A lot of that has to do with him not being able to finish the job, winning a Super Bowl, whether that was as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons or as the head coach for the 49ers. Shanahan, however, is one of the best offensive minds in the entire game, a quarterback whisperer to boot. Since his arrival in San Francisco, he's kept the 49ers in the playoffs through what seems like every kind of injury imaginable, particularly to his quarterbacks. Lack of Super Bowl title or not, Shanahan is one of the best.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid is undoubtedly headed to Canton one day, whenever he decides that he is finished winning Super Bowl's with his star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. By capturing his second last year, he's only cemented his impressive legacy. His accolades speak for themself, with an outstanding winning percentage of .641, and a remarkable tally of 100 victories achieved between two different franchises. Reid's innoavation to the offensive side of the game keep him as the best coach in the NFL, and will later land him in the Hall of Fame.