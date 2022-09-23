It’s just Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, and we already have a strong catch of the year contender. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens made an insane catch against the Cleveland Browns. It was a catch that evoked shades of Odell Beckham Jr.’s incredible catch back in 2015. (via ClutchPoints)

WHAT A CATCH BY GEORGE PICKENS 😳pic.twitter.com/J8RcjXFBcJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Naturally, many of George Pickens’ fellow wide receivers were in awe of the Steelers rookie’s incredible catch. Stars like Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams and Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy were amazed by this catch.

George Pickens…re-lax. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 23, 2022

catch was crazy — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) September 23, 2022

OMG 🫢 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) September 23, 2022

Other NFL stars chimed in on Instagram to rave about Pickens’ incredible catch. In particular, one Odell Beckham Jr reacted to this insane grab by the Steelers rookie.

Unfortunately, Pickens hasn’t had much time to shine in the Steelers offense. The rookie wide receiver has only been targeted twelve times in his first three games, only grabbing five of those. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson have clearly been the alpha dogs of the core, and the distribution of targets clearly shows that.

The Steelers offense has come under fire in the last few days, and for good reason. For the most part, the offense under coordinator Matt Canada has been terrible. Some are also pointing at quarterback Mitch Trubisky as a big reason for their struggling offense.

The Steelers have a long week to rest before they play in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Hopefully by then, the offense will have figured out an efficient way to effectively use George Pickens and the rest of the offense.