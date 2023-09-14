Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is expected to miss at least a few weeks. Receiver Calvin Austin III is expected to take a more prominent role, and cornerback Patrick Peterson is excited to see him grow in that role.

“We all know Calvin has top-end speed. He can run past anybody. But now he's probably gonna be in a different role,” Patrick Peterson said, according to Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. “He's probably gonna have to run a bit more routes now versus what his role was when Diontae was in the lineup. It's gonna be interesting to see how Calvin grows up this week, because now he has his big boy pants on. I'm excited to see him work. He had a great spring and training camp, so now it's time for him to go out there and put it to work.”

Calvin Austin III is in his second year in the NFL, but he missed his whole rookie season with a foot injury, so Sunday's game against the 49ers was his debut in the league.

The Steelers struggled on offense in Week 1, scoring just seven points against the 49ers. It will not get much easier in Week 2, as they face off against a strong Cleveland Browns defense at home on Monday Night Football. The Steelers need to win to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, which would be an early hole to climb out of.