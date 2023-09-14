Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett he and his teammates are ready to take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Kenny Pickett said the vibe in the Steelers' locker room has improved drastically since their disastrous home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Pickett hopes the Steelers maintain their high energy levels when they take on the Browns on MNF, per TRIBLIVE.com's Chris Adamski.

“Confidence in myself, the team, the guys around me. You know, I know, I know everyone's going to answer the bell. We're going to come out and play on Monday. So, love the energy we have around here. Love the practice that we had today. Everyone's putting their best foot forward this week. So, it's just about getting out there Monday night, competing and winning,” Pickett said.

After one week of NFL football, Kenny Pickett is the best QB in the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/jFhR4sg3An — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) September 13, 2023

Kenny Pickett threw for 232 passing yards, one touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Steelers' 30-7 season-opening loss to the 49ers. It was one of the worst losses in Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's 17-year career in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Pickett is in his second year as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. He had 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his first year starting under center. Despite Pickett's sub-par stats, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis feels Pickett will become a superstar someday.

It's still early in the season so Kenny Pickett has plenty of time to prove Bettis right. Pickett faces a tough challenge against Browns Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett on Monday. If he can outperform Garrett, he's taking a step in the right direction.

The Steelers must put the sting of that loss to the 49ers behind them. From all indications, Kenny Pickett and Co. are ready to give the Browns all they could handle on MNF.