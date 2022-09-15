Steelers get encouraging Najee Harris update for Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 came at a pretty sizable cost considering they lost T.J. Watt to a pec injury that will hold him out for the next few weeks. Fortunately, it looks like they dodged a bullet with Najee Harris, who was forced to leave Pittsburgh’s contest against Cincy early with a foot injury.

Najee Harris injury update

Harris didn’t make it through the Steelers season-opener against the Bengals, and there was concern that he wouldn’t be available for Pittsburgh in Week 2. Harris continued to reiterate that he would be good to go for Week 2, and it looks like he finally put his money where his mouth is. Harris logged a full participation label at Pittsburgh’s practice today, which should result in him getting the green light to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Najee Harris a full-time participant today along with CB Levi Wallace and LB Robert Spillane. Mason Cole was limited. Cam Heyward got a vet's day off as limited. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) September 15, 2022

This is great news for the Steelers, as their rushing attack struggled pretty mightily against the Bengals. Harris only had 26 total yards in the game, but managed to salvage his day with a receiving touchdown, which was Pittsburgh’s only offensive touchdown of the day. The Steelers don’t really have a solid backup behind Harris, so having him on the field to lead their rushing attack moving forward would be huge.

After saying he would be playing against the Patriots, it looks like Harris will be doing just that now that he has logged a full participation today. Even though Harris appears set to play, it’s clear he’s going to have to be better than he was against the Bengals if the Steelers intend on pushing their record to 2-0 on the season. Otherwise, Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles could carry over in their second game of the season.