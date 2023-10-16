The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news on the Diontae Johnson injury front on Monday.

The wideout has been designated to return from the IR, as reported by Jeremy Fowler. He'll have a 21-day window to practice. As per usual, the Black and Gold can fully activate him at any point within the next three weeks.

Johnson went down in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury, registering three catches for 48 yards before exiting early in that 30-7 loss. Depending on how things go throughout the week, he has a chance of playing next weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. That would provide the struggling Steelers offense with a much-needed boost. Last week, he sounded optimistic about suiting up in Week 7. Via SI:

“The trainers, I appreciate them for pushing me through that whole process, keeping my head level. Not coming in here down,” Johnson said. “I always had a positive attitude when I came in here and I was ready to work. Whatever they threw at me, I was going to do what I had to do to get it done.”

While Pittsburgh is 3-2, they've looked rather poor on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 30th in points, 31st in total yards, 27th in passing yards, and 28th in rushing yards. Kenny Pickett isn't exactly living up to expectations, either.

When it comes to the WR room, George Pickens is the Steelers' top option right now, registering 22 catches for 393 yards. Jaylen Warren also has 21 receptions. Johnson is undoubtedly one of Pittsburgh's most reliable weapons out wide and has a minimum of 85 catches in each of the last three seasons. In 2021, he even reeled in 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs.

The Steelers had a bye in Week 6 and will now prepare to face Los Angeles.