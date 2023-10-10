After missing four games due to a hamstring injury, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson hinted at his return following the bye week this week.

Johnson was asked if he would return for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, to which he replied with an emphatic “Hell yeah.”

“I've been working my behind off these last three, four weeks,” Johnson said, via Brooke Pryor. “I feel completely healthy. I'm ready for Monday when we come back and get to work.”

Johnson led the Steelers in receiving yards in each of the last three seasons and was again expected to pace Pittsburgh's passing offense in 2023. He caught three passes for 48 yards in Week 1 before exiting with the injury.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Without Johnson, the Steelers won three of four games but the passing offense has not been up to par. Pittsburgh ranks 27th in passing offense through five weeks. The Steelers have struggled to score too, averaging under 16 points per game.

Pittsburgh gained some huge momentum heading into its bye week though after a hard-fought divisional win over Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. The win vaulted the Steelers atop the AFC North standings despite having a -31 point differential through five games.

Getting Diontae Johnson back on the field is another added boost for the Steelers as they try to kickstart their season next week. Though the team has not confirmed anything yet, all signs point to Pittsburgh's top receiver returning to the fold on Oct. 22. The Steelers offense could certainly use its top target.