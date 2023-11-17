The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in an interesting situation amid Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's wrist injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a huge break from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's injury.

If Burrow's wrist injury keeps him out longer than expected, the Steelers might take on backup quarterbacks in consecutive weeks, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Steelers could get back-to-back AFC North backup QBs in successive weeks. This week the Steelers face Browns' QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and, depending on Joe Burrow's health, could face Bengals' QB Jake Browning next week,” Schefter tweeted on X on Thursday.

BREAKING: #Browns are expected to start rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs the #Steelers on Week 11, per ( @Schultz_Report . Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 0 TD to 3 INT’s on the season. With a rating of 28.0 PJ Walker will be the backup. pic.twitter.com/7pxECS4pZg — krazzie (@yoennalcides) November 15, 2023

The Cleveland Browns received a huge blow this week. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson fractured his shoulder bone in their 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. He will undergo surgery and sit out the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Consequently, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will fill in for the injured Watson against the Steelers this week.

As for Joe Burrow, his injury-plagued 2023 NFL season continues. He hobbled through the Bengals' first several games with an injured calf. He shook off a bloody finger to throw for 348 passing yards and two touchdowns in their 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills Week 9.

Joe Burrow suffered yet another setback after he injured his wrist in the first half of Cincy's 34-20 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

The Steelers are in a good position to gain ground on the Ravens in the competitive AFC North division.

Expect Pittsburgh's pass rushers, namely Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt, to smother Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jake Browning. That is, of course, under the assumption Burrow sits out their Week 12 clash.

Hopefully, the Steelers will repeat over the Browns and build on their recent two-game winning streak.